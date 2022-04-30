AP CM YS Jagan Hails Court Verdict on Guntur BTech Girl Murder Case

Amaravati: A man was found guilty of killing a BTech student last year and was sentenced to death by an Andhra Pradesh session court. The court's decision is a huge win for the Andhra Pradesh government's Disha initiative, which saw the police investigation and court processes wrapped up in less than nine months after the charge sheet was filed.

The accused, Kunchala Sasikrishna, was found guilty of killing Nallapu Ramya, a B.Tech student who was stabbed to death on August 15, 2021, by the Guntur Fast Track Sessions Court on Friday.

Sasikrishna, who had a vendetta against Ramya for rejecting him, repeatedly stabbed her with a knife, causing severe damage to her neck. The victim died instantly.

Prompt Inquiry And Prosecution

The police launched an inquiry after receiving a complaint from the victim's father, and within 10 hours of the crime, the culprit was apprehended near the agricultural fields of Molakluru village near Narsaraopet.

Within two days, forensic teams presented the DNA findings, and the defendants were charged within one week.

The case was expedited under the Disha initiative, and it was concluded in four months. The court heard from 28 witnesses and examined evidence such as a blood-stained knife, a smartphone, and the accused's motorbike.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan, praised the court's judgement, stating, "I welcome the historic verdict given by the fast track court in the student Ramya murder case. Congratulations to the Police Department for expeditiously completing the investigation into this case and working hard to bring the accused to justice."

According to data, 92% of Pocso cases under the Disha initiative were concluded in 61 days in 2021, as opposed to 169 days in 2017.

Disha, a women's app accessible on Google Play, has received 1.24 crore downloads.