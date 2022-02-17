AP CM YS Jagan Greets Telangana CM KCR on Birthday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted his Telangana counterpart on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, the Andhra CM wished good health and long life for the Telangana CM.

Here's a look at his tweet.

Warm greetings to Telangana CM Sri KCR garu on his birthday. May God bless him with good health and long life.@TelanganaCMO — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 17, 2022

