AP CM YS Jagan Greets Telangana CM KCR on Birthday

Feb 17, 2022, 13:20 IST
AP CM YS Jagan Greets Telangana CM KCR on Birthday - Sakshi Post

YS Jagan, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, wishes Telangana Chief Minister KCR on his birthday.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted his Telangana counterpart on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, the Andhra CM wished good health and long life for the Telangana CM.

Here's a look at his tweet.

Also Read: Study Other States Policies To Increase Revenues: AP CM YS Jagan


Read More:

Tags: 
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
KCR Telangana CM
Birthday wishes
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Advertisement
Back to Top