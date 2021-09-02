AP CM YS Jagan Gets Warm Welcome at Kadapa
Idupulapya (YSR Kadapa dist.), Sep 1: As part of his two-day tour in Kadapa district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Idupulapaya here on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Incharge Minister Adimulapu Suresh, and other leaders have received the Chief Minister at the Kadapa Airport. Later, MP Avinash Reddy, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, and others welcomed the Chief Minister in Idupulapaya. On this occasion, Pulivendula Municipal Chairman and Councilors paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at Idupulapaya.
