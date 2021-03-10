AP CM YS Jagan Firm On VSP Stand, Will Discuss With PM Modi Soon: YSRCP

Amaravati, March 9: Reiterating that the State Government will stand by Vizag Steel Plant (VSP), YSRCP has said that the Opposition parties and a section of media are deliberately trying to spread falsehood to mislead the people.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking an appointment at the earliest to discuss the options to stall the privatization move.

The Opposition has been politicizing the statement of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman only to malign the image of the State while the Chief Minister is firm on his stand and sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister is very clear that Vizag Steel should not be privatized under any circumstances and thus appealed to the Prime Minister for an appointment to meet directly along with an all-party delegation, including trade unions, and explain all the options to put the steel plant on track. He said emotion and sentiments are attached to VSP.

Referring to the comments of Nirmala Sitaraman, he said the Minister has made it clear that the state government doesn't have equity in RINL and is only consulted on specific matters as and when needed. He flayed a section of media for distorting facts and spreading false propaganda on VSP. He said POSCO has approached the state for setting up a steel plant and the Chief Minister has suggested Kadapa or Krishnapatnam. The representatives of POSCO also visited Krishnapatnam.

He slammed Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for not fighting against the privatisation of VSP despite being in alliance with BJP and said he should oppose the decision rather than politicising it.