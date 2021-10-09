AP CM YS Jagan Draws PM Modi's Attention to Energy Crisis in State

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the unfolding international energy crisis which has led to a three-fold increase in electricity prices.

Elaborating on Andhra Pradesh's needs, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested urgent measures to be taken up to avert conditions that are likely to arise out of load shedding.

Here's a look at the letter written by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan to PM Narendra Modi.