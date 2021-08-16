AP CM YS Jagan to Distribute Vidya Kanuka Kits in P Gannavaram Today

Amaravati: Dusting out decades of lethargy, government schools are now spick and span and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits have boosted the confidence of students making heads turn and parents started patronising State schools, all due to the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister will launch the Nadu Nedu –Mana Badi first phase and distributes Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits at the Singamsetti Prabhavathi ZPP High School in P. Gannavaram of East Godavari district on August 16 and also launch the second phase of Mana Badi.

The Vidya Kanuka kit comprises three pairs of uniform, an Oxford English to Telugu dictionary, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, bilingual textbooks, notebooks, belt and a school bag aimed at getting the student fully prepared for the new academic year on par with those attending private schools. Providing the kits on the opening day of the schools puts an end to the practice of erratic and non-supply of books and uniform as was done by the previous government.

Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, 42,32,064 kits would be distributed to the students studying in government and aided schools across the State at an expenditure of Rs 731.30 crore for the academic year 2021-22.

The first phase of Nadu Nedu-Mana Badi is completed with a cost of Rs3,699 crores covering 15,715 schools. Under Nadu-Nedu(Then and Now), government schools would undergo major makeover in three phases with an estimated cost of Rs16,025 crore. In the second phase 16,368 government schools will be renovated at a cost of Rs 4,535 crore.

The main elements for the revamping include, toilets with running water, drinking water, major and minor repairs, electrification for tube lights and fans, furniture, green chalkboard, painting of the entire school, English Lab, kitchen and compound wall.

The 51-year old Singamsetti Prabhavathi ZPP High School, P.Gannavaram, the venue for the first phase of Mana Badi, Then was a normal government school with a rusted hand pump for drinking water, poorly maintained toilets, blocked drains, pools of stagnant rain water, faded blackboards, broken benches and wore a sorry look.

Now, the school had undergone total transformation. It had got a new vibe, painted bright, colourful interiors, and modern infrastructure welcoming students with good looks and clean environment equipped with modern infrastructure. At an expenditure of Rs 65,49,486 various works were undertaken such as building toilets with running water, green chalk boards, English labs, tube lights, fans and many more. In fact, the number of washrooms for girls has been increased to 16.

The rusted hand pump has been replaced with a RO water plant that provides safe and clean drinking water to the students. An English lab and a kitchen shed for the preparation of midday meals were also set up in the school.

The refurbished ZPP School has drawn more admissions, taking the number to 778 students from the existing 683. It currently has 28 teachers for 32 posts and everyday about 525 students take lunch at this school as part of Jagananna Gorumudha. The school caters to almost 15 surrounding villages from six panchayats and soon as part of the new education policy, 67 students of 3rd, 4th, 5th classes from D.Gannavaram and D.S.Palem will be joining the ZPP High School.