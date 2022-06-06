Amaravati Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting on progress of works related to Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku, Bhu Raksha Scheme and directed the officials to take all necessary measures to complete the Comprehensive Land Survey (CLS) on time.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said one of the main targets of the land survey is to ensure all land disputes are solved. He instructed the officials to recruit required staff and procure necessary equipment and added to expedite the procurement process of drones, IOR equipment, rovers and survey stones. He said the comprehensive land survey is being conducted after 100 years and it would benefit the people of the state.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Forest, Environment and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Ajeya Kallam, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary S S Rawat and other officials were present.

