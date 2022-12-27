Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Delhi on Tuesday evening to participate in important meetings. The main agenda would be development of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister YS Jagan will go to Gannavaram Airport at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. From there, he will take a flight to Delhi. AP CM YS Jagan, who will reach Delhi at 8.30 pm, will head to the Chief Minister's residence in Janpath 1.

It is reported that Chief Minister YS Jagan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon tomorrow. There is a possibility that the CM will discuss with the Prime Minister about the funds to be received for the development of AP as well as Polavaram. He is also expected to discuss the bifurcation issues with PM Modi.

CM YS Jagan visited Delhi in the first week of this month as well. He took part in the meeting of the G20 summit chaired by Prime Minister Modi. The AP CM also attended a video conference held by the Prime Minister recently.