AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates IIT Rankers from Govt Run SC/ST Gurukuls

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday congratulated the IIT rankers from government social welfare and Gurukul institutions and presented laptops to the students.

During an interaction with the students, the Chief Minister gave an inspirational message by showing a few IAS officers as an example and encouraged them to achieve big in the future. He said that most of the IAS officers have come from poor social platforms, and suggested the students to get inspired from their lives to reach higher positions. Also, the Chief Minister advised them to work hard, as nothing is impossible to achieve with good efforts.

Showing the three IAS officers Muthyala Raju, Kantilal Dande and Sunita, the Chief Minister said that they have come from poor backgrounds and became IAS officers and told the students to take them as inspiration. ‘You were able to reach IIT and after this, the world will open doors for you providing better opportunities. In that world you have already reached a level and this is your first step. There is no need to have stories that inspire you from across the globe, here in this room you have three IAS officers to inspire you. All you have to do is to work hard to reach this level and you will also be seen in the seats next to me,’ said the Chief Minister.

On this occasion he said that measures taken by the government in the field of education would shape student's future and thus brought initiatives like Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu and many other such initiatives. He said that all these officials will be available to guide them and help them. Recalling the padayatra, he said that he had witnessed the backwardness in Yemmiganur, Mantralayam and Adoni of Kurnool district; if two or three collectors come from such areas then the whole system over there will change, as many people would aspire to go for higher studies and achieve big.

So far 179 students from social welfare and tribal gurukuls in the state have secured seats in various IITs, preparatory courses in IITs, NITs, IIITs and other central government educational institutions. Almost 9 ST students were selected for IITs, 21 for preparatory courses and 59 for NIITs, IIITs and other central institutions. Similarly, 13 SCs were selected for IITs, 34 for preparatory courses, 43 for NIITs, IIITs and central institutes. Officials said more students are likely to be selected as counseling is still underway. In addition to these, the results of NEET and other medical institutions are yet to be announced.