AP CM YS Jagan Chairs Workshop on Door to Door Campaign

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired the workshop on Gadapa Gadapaku Prabuthvam program with Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party senior leaders at the camp office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Gadapa Gadapaku Prabuthvam is a continuous program for the next eight months and a workshop would be held every month to discuss the outcome of the program based on public feedback. He said the door-to-door campaign should be conducted in every secretariat for 2-3 days from morning to evening and added a plan to complete ten secretariats every month and the program should be conducted at least 20 days in a month. In the monthly workshops, suggestions will be taken to focus on improving the program. He said that special focus should be laid on resolving public grievances during the campaign and instructed to resolve all those appeals with utmost importance.

Asserting that the government has done many good things in the last three years, especially in public welfare, the Chief Minister said that winning everywhere is not impossible and told to focus on sweeping all 175 seats. He stated that it is not difficult to achieve the target with the door-to-door campaign as each one goes explaining the good initiatives of the government to every household, and how the family benefitted. He said that welfare schemes were provided to all the eligible beneficiaries irrespective of their caste, religion, or their political interests and thus going to every house with letters explaining the government’s welfare activities.

He opined that the development in each village is clearly visible with RBKs, village secretariats, village clinics and Nadu-Nedu transforming both schools and hospitals. He said that people believed that the government is doing good for them and thus gave a clear majority even in municipalities like Kuppam. He stated that even during the crisis situations like the Ukraine war, where the cost of coal was sky-high, the government didn't back off from providing free electricity to the farmers and sanctioned an additional amount of Rs 40 crore every day for purchasing coal.

The Chief Minister said the state government has benefitted 87 percent of the families in the state through welfare schemes without any discrimination and bias. He said that the initiatives like RBKs, Village Clinics, Nadu Nedu program in schools and Village/ Ward Secretariats were not there earlier and were brought to take governance closer to the people. He said it is important for the leaders to ensure the families give a missed call after meeting them during the door-to-door campaign and added that it is most important to conduct the program with quality. He said there should be no eligible beneficiary left out of the welfare schemes and the state government is releasing payments twice a year during the month of December and July to beneficiaries who have applied and become eligible after the launch of the scheme as per the welfare calendar.

The Chief Minister said YSRCP would be the opponent to all other political parties and they would come under one roof to propagate false information against the state government with the help of a section of media as they have done nothing good to the people. He said the party leaders should counter the false propaganda and the only way to do it is to be among the people and support them.

