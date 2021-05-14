AP CM YS Jagan asks Officials To Implement COVID Measures on War Footing

Amaravati, May 13: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation, oxygen supply, and vaccination, and directed the officials to set up an oxygen plant and take up the works on a war footing keeping the increasing requirements in view.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to focus on setting up a dedicated oxygen plant with at least 300 MT capacity either in Krishnapatnam or Kadapa, as the current consumption has already exceeded 600 tonnes per day and to avoid oxygen shortages in near future. The officials have informed that the oxygen allocations from the Centre have increased to 590 tonnes from 360 tonnes, but the consumption has reached over 600 metric tonnes and to overcome the deficit, eight cryogenic storage tanks were sent to different districts.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that all measures should be taken to ensure that oxygen goes to hospitals with proper pressure and asked the officials to use the support from the Navy and other technical personnel. The authorities stated that the Navy has been inspecting the pipelines in the hospital and making necessary changes, as well as improving the pipeline system. He further said to arrange 15,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 D-type cylinders in all Covid hospitals and provide more infrastructure facilities to the Covid patients. The officials said that an additional 250 ventilators are being installed, of which 50 had already been supplied to the hospitals. They said that policies for constructing 125 kiloliters mega storage tank are being finalized, which will be installed at the proposed Oxygen Manufacturing Plant, besides establishing 53 PSA oxygen plants across the State and laying 6500 new medical and gas pipelines.

Further, the authorities said that the number of oxygen tankers was increased to 78 from the existing 56 and also arranged 14 other vehicles to refill and deliver the tanker as soon as it arrived. As of now, 36 vehicles are being used to transport 210 metric tonnes of oxygen per day from various factories in Odisha, where four vehicles are being airlifted daily from Vijayawada to Bhubaneswar by Air Force aircraft. Officials said that two ISO tankers are coming to the state after filling them with oxygen in Durgapur and another 25 tankers are due by the middle of June.

The officials said that German hanger tents are being set up in predetermined hospitals for immediate medical help, which can accommodate 25-50 beds based on the available area. The authorities informed the Chief Minister that there are 47,693 beds in 669 Covid hospitals, of which 39,749 beds are occupied. He said 26,030 people are being treated under Arogyasri Scheme. There are 6,513 ICU beds, 23,357 non-ICU oxygen beds, and 17,823 non-ICU oxygen beds with a total of 3460 ventilators.

As far as availability of essentials is concerned, there are 6,42,911 N95 masks and 7,18,086 PPE kits, and 3826 Surgical Masks across the State. In regard to recruitment, a total of 17,901 posts were filled, including technicians, data entry operators, MNOs, and FNOs, officials said.

Similarly, in regard to vaccination, the authorities have informed that so far 75,49,960 Covid vaccine doses have been received from the Center to the State, where 62,60,400, were of Covishield and 12,89,560 are Covaxin doses. Officials said that global tenders have been called for Covid vaccines keeping the state requirement in view. The government has directed vaccine suppliers to submit their bids within three weeks.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Covid command control chairman Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid task force committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Health Secretary M Ravi Chandra, 104 call center in-charge A Babu, Arogyasri CEO Dr. Mallikarjuna, APMSIDC VC and MD Vijayarama Raju and other officials were present