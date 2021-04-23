AP CM For Transparency in YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku Bhoo Rakshana Scheme

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoo Rakshana scheme and directed the officials to ensure that there would be no corruption in the comprehensive land survey and no farmer is troubled.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said there should be no scope for corruption in the survey process failing which the whole programme will get a bad name. He said to check twice during the survey and the checking should be accurate.

He directed the officials to get the Land Titling Act approved by the Central Government as the whole land records and Data are being updated and added to ensure no shortage of funds to the scheme. He said to mark boundaries after the completion of the survey, and remove garbage and unnecessary plants under jungle clearance and plant the survey stones in the presence of farmers, making them involved.

He said there should be no delay in the supply of stones as the land survey will be completed soon and added that no money should be collected from farmers for setting up boundary stones. He said one hoarding should be placed in every village/ ward secretariat with details of government schemes and programmes and set up permanent hoardings in important junctions.

The Chief Minister said sub-registrar offices should be set up in the 51 villages where the comprehensive land survey has been completed and added that by the time the records purification, record updation, and setting up of survey stones is completed, sub-registrar offices should be set up and directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for setting up registrar offices in Village Secretariats. He said a steering committee should be created for conducting comprehensive land survey smoothly and the committee should hold a review meeting once a week and added that Land Administration Chief Commissioner will play a vital role in the process

The officials informed the Chief Minister that SOP (Standard Ownership Policy) has been prepared for a comprehensive land survey of 17,460 villages and 47,861 habitations in an area of ​​1.26 lakh km across the state. They said the survey is being conducted in 13 villages, per village in each district, and then in 51 villages, with one village in each division, and 650 villages with one village in each Mandal in the first phase. They said collecting comprehensive information in 51 villages is completed and the survey would be completed by July. In regard to 650 villages, a survey using drones is completed in 545 villages and collected 2,693 images of agricultural lands and habitations and the survey will be completed by January 2022. The said second phase of the comprehensive land survey will be started in February 2022 and will be completed by October and the third phase will start in November 2022 and will be completed by April 2023.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerab Kumar Prasad, Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajath Bhargav, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar, Survey, Settlements and Land Records Commissioner Siddarth Jain, Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam and other officials were present.