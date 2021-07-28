AP CM Serious About Accountability, Calls For Surprise Checks

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Village Secretaries are our brainchild and their functioning should be monitored properly by the officials by owning up and being accountable.

During the Spandana video conference, held here on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including Village Secretariats, RBKs, e-cropping, Housing and other welfare schemes. On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the Collectors, Joint Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, ITDA POs, and Sub-Collectors to own up Village and ward secretariats and conduct timely inspections to improve their efficiency. District Collectors were ordered to inspect twice a week, Joint Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, ITDA POs, Sub-Collectors were asked to visit Village and Ward Secretariats four times a week.

He stated that only 733 inspections were conducted against the 1098 inspections, which is only 66.75 per cent. While Collectors and JC’s achieved 106 and 107 per cent, the rest of the officials have underperformed and expressed dissatisfaction saying that without field-level supervision, the problem would not be known. The performances of some officials are not up to the mark and unacceptable, he said.

‘You are my eyes and ears, where you must go for inspections at ground level. If they fail, it is my failure too. The most important thing is that we work together as a team, as you are my hands, eyes, and ears.’ Further, the Chief Minister said that giving memos to the officials has made him sad, as it was like giving a self memo on his performance. He directed the officials to ensure all the village secretariats and ward secretariats are following an SOP and are available to the public from 3 pm to 5 pm to address the grievances.