AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday enquired on the find outs of mystery illness in Eluru, and directed the officials to be vigilant and conduct all the possible tests to find the actual cause.

The officials informed that lead and nickel particulate matter was found in the blood samples of the patients in an investigation conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team. Similarly, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) is also running tests and the results are awaited.

In regard to this, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to submit a detailed report on the illness, tests conducted and the treatment being offered along with the reports of tests conducted on the milk and water.

He told the authorities to inquire on how lead and nickel particles could have got into the bodies of the people of that region and asked to conduct a detailed study and submit a report and organise a video conference. The Public Health personnel and other department staff should also probe the issue deeply and find out the reasons for the illness, the Chief Minister said and also reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the victims.

The disease, which saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from fits and nausea since Saturday night, included a bout of epilepsy for 3-5 minutes, memory loss for a few minutes, anxiety, vomiting, headache and back pain.

More tests are being conducted by Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and other institutes and the results are expected soon.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas said the affected people were recovering well and there was no need to panic. Full details as to what triggered the mysterious disease will be known only after the central agencies submit their reports, he said.

Also Read: 332 Patients Discharged, Central Team in AP To Assess Situation