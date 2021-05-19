AP CM Reviews Nadu Nedu Works in Schools And Anganwadi Centres

Amaravati, May 19: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of Nadu Nedu works in schools and Anganwadi centers and released the Spoken English book and CDs designed for Anganwadi teachers by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the officials said there were some schools with less than ten students and some less than 30 students and added that there were some schools where teachers are more in number than students. The officials have laid some proposals as per the national guidelines for effective utilization of schools and services of teachers and added that these proposals would help for a strong foundation in education. The officials said changes would be made in schools based on student’s teacher’s ratio and added that Anganwadi center's students will be joined in Primary schools with fewer students. The officials said Anganwadi teachers along with the existing primary school teachers will teach them so that students will be taught quality education by good teachers and schools will be effectively utilized. The officials laid proposals to bring class 3 to class 5 under high school and change upper primary schools into high schools wherever possible.

The Chief Minister said even one school should not be closed due to the proposals laid and added that trained teachers teaching PP1 and PP2 students is a good initiative laid in the proposals. He directed the officials to explain the goals to the teachers with affection and not to lose temper. He said teachers play an important role in the revolutionary changes being made in education. He said schools should adhere to national standards in the maintenance of schools and the utilization of teachers. The student-teacher ratio should be maintained and schools should be within a two-kilometer radius for students. He said all the schools and Anganwadi centers are being revamped and there should be no situation to close any school. He directed the officials to construct additional classrooms under Nadu Nedu at the required places.

The Chief Minister said Anganwadi teachers should be able to teach designed syllabus to students and added that poor children should get a good education in English medium. He said that the curriculum should be good and directed the officials to focus on the maintenance of buildings renovated under Nadu - Nedu.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A R Anuradha, School Education Principal Secretary B Rajashekar, Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu, School’s education department Commissioner V Rama Krishna, Sarwasikshka Abhiyan state project director Vetri Selvi, Sarwasikshka Abhiyan advisor A Murali and other officials were present.