AP CM Reviews House Site Pattas For Poor

AMARAVATI, Dec 7: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the distribution of House site pattas for the poor, scheduled for launch on December 25.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the government will be constructing the houses according to the beneficiaries’ choice, where they are free to choose whether they want the government to construct the house, or to provide material and labour components. The beneficiaries can also opt to take money and construct it on their own. The patta distribution will take place up to January 7 and the first phase of construction will begin from December 25. For those beneficiaries whose sites are in litigation, an assurance letter would be given.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure maintaining quality and zero lapses in the construction of houses and told them to plan accordingly. He instructed them to take each layout as one unit and arrange all the required construction components like centring at the layout itself to save time. Keeping in mind the recent floods and cyclones, the officials were told to arrange a proper drainage and sewerage system after a thorough study of the layout.

'We are not constructing houses, we are constructing villages and towns. Any work related to this project should enhance beautification of the colonies, right from establishing street lights,' he said and directed the officials to construct a model house in each layout.

The government will be distributing 30.75 lakh house sites and has pooled about 68,361 acres of land at a cost of Rs 23,535 crores. As court hearings are going on for the land that covers 3,65,987 house sites, the government has to hold the distribution process and will give an assurance letter to the beneficiaries that house site pattas will be given after clearance from the Court. The State government aims to construct 28.3 lakh houses in the next three years and will initiate the first phase of constructing 15.6 lakh houses on December 25 with the break-up being 8914 houses in each assembly constituency.

The government will also distribute TIDCO houses of 300 sq ft at just Rs 1 and further take up the remaining TIDCO houses of 365sqft and 430 sq ft, at a cost of Rs 482 Crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju, and other officials were present in the review meeting.