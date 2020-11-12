AP CM Reviews CPS

Amaravati, Nov 12:Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report (table) on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) including 52,000 Road Transportation Corporation (RTC) employees in the list of CPS employees.

The officials told the Chief Minister that they have examined the reports of Cabinet Sub-committee, Working Committee with the Secretaries of the Departments headed by the Chief Secretary, and Thakkar Committee on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Officials said the State has 1,98,221employees in government, grant-in-aid, universities and educational institutions under Contributory Pension Scheme, of whom 1,78,705 are directly government employees, while 3,295 are working under Grant-in-Aid and the remaining 16,221 are working in Universities and educational institutions. The Officials gave details of the expenditure to implement different types of pension systems to the employees.

During a review meeting held on Contract employees, the Chief Minister said the previous government had released G.Os and none of them were implemented. We have implemented them besides Minimum Time Scale (MTS) for Contract employees.

As regularisation of contract employees is linked with legal issues, the Chief Minister directed the officials to formulate guidelines to provide financial benefits to them without raising any problems.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Finance Special Chief Secretary SS Rawat, Transportation Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, General Administration (Services) Secretary Sashi Bhushan Kumar, General Administration (Services), Rural Development, Panchayati Raj Commissioner M. Girijashankar, Municipal Administration Commissioner Vijayakumar and officials from various Departments were present.