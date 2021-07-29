AP CM to request Centre to Reallocate Unused Vaccine Doses in Private Hospitals to Govt

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh health officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that 43,38,000 doses of vaccine were alloted to private hospitals for May, June and July months while only 5,24,347 doses were used. The Chief Minister said he would write a letter to the central government seeking to reallocate those unused doses to the state government to expedite the vaccination process. The Chief Minister said to constitute a committee to study the COVID situation in various states and submit a report to change policies for effective containment of COVID. The Chief Minister said to complete the pending land acquisition process for new medical colleges and submit a report on the progress of the works in sixteen medical colleges.

The officials said there are 20,965 active cases with a daily positivity rate of 2.51 per cent and a recovery rate of 98.25 per cent. They said the positivity rate is less than three per cent in nine districts, less than five per cent in three districts and more than five per cent in one district. They said 4,426 patients are being treated in hospitals while 2,349 people are in COVID care centres and added that almost 94.43 per cent of patients in Network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 75.25 per cent of patients in Private hospitals are also being treated under Arogyasri. They said the state government has administered 2,04,17,764 doses of vaccine of which 1,03,24,702 doses were given as the first dose and 50,46,531 people were given two doses.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, DGP Goutam Sawang, State Covid command and Control Chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID taskforce committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Intelligence Chief K V Rajendranath Reddy, 104 call centre in-charge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present.