AP CM Releases Brochure On 100 Day Women's March

AMARAVATI, Nov 30: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a brochure on the ‘100-day Women's March’ in his cabin at AP Legislative Assembly here on Monday.

The March, initiated by AP Women Commission, to create awareness about Government programmes will be held for 100 days till March 8.

During the March, the women will organize various programmes to create awareness on the warfare schemes of State which include Navaratnalu, prohibition in phases, Disa App and the like.

The Commission will hold awareness seminars on cybercrime for college students in all districts across the state for 100 days.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Thaneti Vanitha, DGP Gautam Sawang, Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, APIIC Chairperson RK Roja, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Women and Child Welfare Chief Secretary AR Anuradha, Women's Commission Director R Suyaz were present at the event.