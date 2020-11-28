AP CM Pays Tributes To Mahatma Jyotirao Phule On Death Anniversary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his death anniversary at the camp office here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister garlanded the portrait of Jyothirao Phule and paid tributes to the social reformer.

At the Party Central office, YSRCP leaders offered floral tributes to Jyotirao Phule and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been empowering weaker sections like never before.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Chief Minister has been striving to fulfill the ideologies of Phule, by banishing the inequalities among the society and uplifting the downtrodden. He said that the State government had turned the Backward Classes into a Backbone Classes in just 18 months after assuming office, by setting up 56 BC corporations and providing equal opportunities. In the next three years, BC’s will be supported by all means.

YSRCP BC Cell president and MLC Janga Krishna Murthy said Jyotirao Phule’s special contribution to the reconstruction of the nation is quite remarkable and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working as another Phule to the people of Andhra Pradesh. With the inspiration of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule the state government is moving forward by providing welfare to the BC communities, education to all, and women empowerment in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Ch Venugopal Krishna, Gummanuru Jayaram, Party State Secretary L Appireddy, MLAs Parthasarathy, Jogi Ramesh, K Ramachandra Reddy, and senior leaders Boppana Bhavakumar, SV Mohan Reddy, Sivarami Reddy and other members took part in the event.