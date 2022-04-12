AP CM Jagan Expresses Shock Over Srikakulam Train Collision

Amaravati: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident in which several people were killed in a train collision at Batuwa in the G. Sigadam zone of Srikakulam district.

CMO officials were directed to ensure good medical services for those injured in the incident.

Authorities provided the CM with preliminary details of the incident.

Officials informed CM Jagan that the train from Visakhapatnam to Guwahati had halted owing to mechanical problems, and some passengers had stepped down to get some air, during which time some of them were killed when the Konark Express collided with a train on another track.

CM Jagan instructed authorities to provide good medical services and to provide all kinds of aid possible to the families of the deceased.