AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on impact of Cyclone Nivar and directed the officials to take necessary measures to control effects of the cyclone. During the meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to support the family of a person who died due to electric shock in Nellore district. He asked the officials to prepare the report on the enumeration of crop damage after rains stop and be ready to provide immediate relief.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister the impact of the cyclone and heavy rains. They said Cyclone Nivar made landfall and the intensity is decreasing. Erpedu, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu of Chittoor district, and whole of Nellore district witnessed heavy rainfall and rains bettered some parts of YSR Kadapa and Anantapur districts, they said and added, Nellore district received an average rainfall of 7 cms.

The CMO officials said there would be inflow into Penna River and Somasila project is full to the brim and water would be released depending upon the inflow of the water. There has been crop damage at some places and damage assessment programs will be carried out as soon as the rains subside, the officials said and added that steps were being taken to rescue those trapped near the Mallemadugu Reservoir in Renigunta.

In the past 24 hours till Thursday morning, 164 places in Andhra Pradesh witnessed a rainfall of more than 60 mm as the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar lashed the whole state. According to the Meteorological department, five places in Nellore district registered the highest rainfall -, APFT Colony (302.7 mm), Boggulamitta Ward (272.7 mm), MPP School (264 mm), Summer storage tank (242.7 mm) and Thatipatri (239.5 mm). Chittoor district received an average of 8.6 cm rainfall. Varadaiyapalem, Yerpedu, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu, Nagulapuram, Vijayapuram and Narayanavanam mandals witnessed rainfall more than 12 cms. Due to heavy inflow the gates of the major reservoirs were being opened to release water.