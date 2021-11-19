AP CM Hands Over B-Forms to MLC Candidates

Nov 19, 2021, 11:26 IST
JAgangivesBforms - Sakshi Post

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over B-Forms to MLC candidates Varudhu Kalyani, Dr Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Vamshi Krishna Srinivas, Tumati Madhava Rao and Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarulu here on Thursday.  

All the candidates thanked the Chief Minister for the opportunity and expressed their gratitude for nominating them to MLC posts under the Local Authorities’ Constituencies (LACs) quota.

Tags: 
MLC Elections In AP
AP CM YS Jagan
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Advertisement
Back to Top