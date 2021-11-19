AP CM Hands Over B-Forms to MLC Candidates

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over B-Forms to MLC candidates Varudhu Kalyani, Dr Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Vamshi Krishna Srinivas, Tumati Madhava Rao and Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarulu here on Thursday.

All the candidates thanked the Chief Minister for the opportunity and expressed their gratitude for nominating them to MLC posts under the Local Authorities’ Constituencies (LACs) quota.