AP CM Fumes at Naidu For Politicising Flood Situation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chandrababu Naidu for politicising the flood situation for his political interests. He said the compensation was given to victims in one week while it used to take one month earlier and added the input subsidy is being provided in same season while it used to take one year in the past.

He said while the extent of damage due to Hudud was Rs 22,000 crore, only Rs 550 crore was given and which is a central government fund.