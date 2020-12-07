AP CM To Discuss Eluru Outbreak Situation With Health Authorities

AMARAVATI, Dec 6: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Eluru on Monday and will visit the hospital where the people, who fell ill, are undergoing treatment and will hold a meeting with the officials on the reasons and circumstances for the incident.

The Chief Minister will leave his camp office at 9.30 AM and reach Eluru Government hospital at 10.30 AM where he will interact and console the people undergoing treatment.

He will then hold a conference with officials at the Zilla Parishad Office.

Immediately after coming to know about the incident, the Chief Minister had talked to Health Minister Alla Nani this morning and instructed him to take immediate steps. He told him not to spare any effort and personally meet the affected people and ensure that proper medical facilities are being provided.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Health Minister had visited the hospital, talked to the patients and also the medical officials. The officials of the Medical and Health Department have also visited the hospital and consoled them and are carrying out tests to find out the reason behind the sudden illness among the people of the area.



The Chief Minister during his visit will interact with the officials to ascertain the circumstances and reasons for the outbreak of the incident.