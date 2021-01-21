AP CM Directs Village Ward Secretariat Staff To Address Grievances On Land Survey

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to create awareness, give training, and conduct tests to improve the efficiency of Village/ Ward Secretariat staff on Comprehensive Land Survey.

During a review meeting on YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme held here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said tests should be conducted at regular intervals to improve knowledge and efficiency among staff on issues related to Comprehensive survey so that their work will be efficient and they can serve people better.

He said the new colonies to be built for the poor should be included in the survey and should be taken into account in the preparation of maps and added that every house in the colonies should be given an unique ID. He siad employees of Village Secretariats who are participating in land survey should allot two hours daily for recieving greviences and solving them.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister about the work flow of registration process of land in Village Secretariats. The Chief Minister said registration services should start in a village secretariat once comprehensive land survey is completed. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan for Village Secretariat staff to learn registration process directly from registration offices. He said to setup a call centre with experts and senior officials to clear the doubts of employess of Village Secretariats once they start registration process at Village / Ward Secretariats so that there won't be any disturbances to registration process. He said the facility to register from anywhere is available and directed the officials to ensue it is continued.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the staff participating in Comprehensive land survey is being given training in phases. Tests were conducted at two levels till now and 92 percent of them passed in second level. The remaining staff is given training to create awareness among them. The third level tests will be conducted in February, the officials said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare SOPs for the survey process from Surveyor to Joint Collector and said they should be responsible for the work. He said to prepare SOPs on mobile tribunals.The Chief Minister said the distribution of house site pattas programme is extended till Jan 30 and directed the officials to ensure house site pattas are alloted to the eligible within 90 days. The Officials said distribution of house site pattas programme is being delayed as they are showing the house site to the beneficiary besides giving the patta.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Chief Secretary Adityanaddas, Principal Advisor Nilam Sawhney, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary of Revenue Rajat Bhargava, Panchayati Raj Prinicipal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usharani, Panchayati Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar, Survey, Settlements and Land Records Commissioner Siddharth Jain and other senior officials were present.