AP CM Congratulates Neeli Bendapudi
Neeli Bendapudi, professor of Indian origin became the first woman and person of color to become President of Pennsylvania State University. She hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to congratulate Neeli Bendapudi on her accomplishment.
Congratulations to Neeli Bendapudi garu for being elected as the President of Penn State University. Hailing from Vizag & an alumnus of Andhra University, she's the 1st woman & person of colour to lead Pennsylvania’s flagship university.@penn_state
— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 10, 2021