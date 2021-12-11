AP CM Congratulates Neeli Bendapudi

Dec 11, 2021, 09:36 IST
NeeliBendapudi - Sakshi Post

Neeli Bendapudi, professor of Indian origin became the first woman and person of color to become President of  Pennsylvania State University. She hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to congratulate Neeli Bendapudi on her accomplishment. 


Read More:

Tags: 
Neeli Bendapudi
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Advertisement
Back to Top