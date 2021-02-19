AP CM For Best Sanitation Practices In Jagananna Colonies

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the construction of houses and infrastructure facilities to be provided in YSR Jagananna colonies and suggested changes in the proposals laid for providing infrastructure facilities.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the timely release of funds for the construction of houses at a brisk pace. The officials said over 15 lakh houses will be constructed in the first phase and 83 percent of the beneficiaries have so far opted from the three given options.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete receiving options from the remaining beneficiaries and said steel and cement should be supplied to them as stocks are available at a lower price than in the open market.

He said construction material should be made available to all so that whoever chooses the option of building their own houses would also be benefitted and added that it is the responsibility of the officials to ensure that the material is available at affordable prices. The officials said they have been geo-tagging all the houses.

The Chief Minister said the YSR Jagananna colonies should be model colonies and they should not be turned into slums under any circumstances. He said there should be a focus on beautification and directed the officials to revisit every layout and ensure they are beautiful and pleasant. He directed the officials to complete the construction of houses as soon as possible and said the people in the colonies should have high living standards. He said underground drainage should be set up and the construction of roads should be commensurate with the population.

He said Anganwadi should be available for every 2,000 population in the newly constructed colonies and also a library for every 1500 to 5,000 households and instructed the officials to give priority to parks. He also reviewed the infrastructure facilities in the colonies that would be formed by giving plots to the middle class at affordable prices in towns and cities and gave suggestions on the construction of roads, underground drainage, parks, other infrastructure, etc. He said to follow best practices in maintaining sanitation and hygiene. He said to be cautious in planting saplings in the colonies and ensure that the trees planted would be good for people’s health. He said that marking should be done for planting trees while the colonies are being constructed.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretary of Housing Ajay Jain, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Prateep Kumar, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, AP State Housing Corporation Limited MD Narayana Bharat Gupta and other officials were present.