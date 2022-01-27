AP Citizen Service Portal Launched

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched AP Seva Portal 2.0 (Citizen Service Portal) at the camp office here on Thursday to deliver better services for the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that all the officials right from village/ward secretariats to higher authorities will be using AP Seva Portal, a digitalised platform to provide citizen services in a transparent manner. He said that this initiative will take governvernace much closer to the people where even those in remote villages can also avail citizen services right from their doorstep, without running from pole to post.

He said that the public can track the status of their application themselves without any hassles. Also, SMS alerts on the status of the application will be sent to the applicants and the portal is also enabled with payment gateways to access paid services. He stated that the new updated portal has over 30 services of Revenue and Land Administration, 25 services of Municipal Administration, 6 services of Civil Supplies, 3 services of Rural Development and over 53 services of Energy departments.

The Chief Minister said that Village /ward secretariat services along with a volunteer system was brought to take governance to the village level, where almost 4 lakh people are part of the delivery mechanism and offering over 540 services directly to the people. Since 6 January 2020, as many as 3.46 crore government services have been provided to the public through village/ward secretariats.

He said that with the latest technology, AP Seva Portal was brought, where the applicant can know the details of their application and would also receive phone alerts related to the service sought. All the applications can be approved online and the officials can also provide certificates and documents online with digital signature. Further, he said that the applicants can avail the services from any secretariat across the State.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Municipal Administration Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Housing Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, CM Advisor (Village/ward Secretariats) R Dhanunjay Reddy, GSWS Special Secretary Rahul Pandey, VSWS Commissioner and Director Shan Mohan, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girijashankar, SERP CEO Imtiaz and other senior officials were present.