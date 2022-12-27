AP Checking Readiness of Village Clinics to Handle COVID BF-7 Cases

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with health dept officials to check the readiness of PHCs, Village clinic to handle B-7 cases, if any.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to check the preparedness of all Government hospitals in meeting the BF-7 challenge and this process should be completed by Jan 5. After preparing the government hospitals, private hospitals also should be asked to prepare for the emerging BF7 challenge.

Village clinics, working under the direct control of PHCs, should take complete responsibility of the village concerned, he said, suggesting that all suspect cases should be thoroughly tested and necessary treatment be provided wherever necessary.

Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, CS Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu, Secretary (Medical and Health) GS Naveen Kumar, Commissioner (Family Welfare) J. Niwas, Aarogyasri CEO Harindra Prasad and AP MSIDC MD and VC D. Muralidhara Reddy were among those present.