AP Cabinet Nod to Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority RUDA

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the setting up of Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) consisting of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation, Nidadavole and Kovvuru Municipalities with an extent of 1566.442 Sq. Kms by taking certain areas of Godavari Urban Development Authority and Eluru Urban Development Authority and added that the cabinet has approved to rename Godavari Urban Development Authority as Kakinada Urban Development Authority.

The Minister said that the cabinet has approved for regularization of the land in unauthorized occupation of unobjectionable government land by way of dwelling units up to 300 Sq yards. He said the cabinet has accorded approval for the revised DPR and revised administrative sanction to take up Phase-1 project works with a revised cost of 5155.73 crores for the development of Greenfield port at Machilipatnam in Krishna District.

He said the cabinet also approved the revised DPR and revised administrative sanction with a total estimated cost of Rs 4,361.91 crore for the development of Bhavanapadu port in the Srikakulam district. He said the cabinet has approved the draft techno-economic feasibility study report for development of Green field airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore district.