AP Assembly Passes Assigned Lands Bill

AMARAVATI, Dec 2: The Legislative Assembly has passed Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition and Transfers) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, who tabled the Bill, explaining the objective behind amending the Bill said the farmers would be given Rs 25,000 per annum as rent for an acre and the land will be taken for lease only if the farmers give voluntarily. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the districts in the Rayalseema regions receive less rainfall and farmers would be very happy for getting Rs 25,000 for lease. The Bill was passed by voice vote and members welcomed it.

The House also passed the Andhra Pradesh State Agricultural Council Bill, 2020 which proposes to set up an Agricultural Council, an autonomous body. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu explained the silent features of the Bill and said Andhra Pradesh would be first state in the country to setup Agriculture Council, and all the activities related to Agricultural Graduates, Entrepreneurs, extension, research, development and marketing would come under one roof through it.

The Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Andhra Pradesh Tax on Professions, Trades, Calling And Employees (Amendment) Bill, 2020 proposed by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swami (Excise, Commercial taxes) were also approved by the House. The Minister explaining the amendments in the three Bills said the amendments were needed as the state was in revenue deficit as the economic activity had come to a halt since Covid 19 lockdown.

The House also passed the Andhra Pradesh Animal Feed (Regulation of Manufacture, Quality Control, Sale and Distribution) Bill, 2020, the Andhra Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation Bill, 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non- Agricultural Purposes) Amendment Bill, 2020.

Regarding Animal Feed bill, Animal Husbandry Minister Dr. Seediri Appalraju said explained the silent features of the Bill and said the Bill proposes to monitor feed being supplied to Animals and to supply quality feed to animals. Minister for Finance Buggana Rajenranath Reddy explained the amendments in Andhra Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and said the amendments should have been made in 2015-16, but were not made and the old and new amendments were incorporated in the Bill. The Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation Bill, 2020 is proposed to ensure all the resources and funds to implement the welfare schemes of the State Government, the Minister added. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das explained the amendments in the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non- Agricultural Purposes) Amendment Bill, 2020.

Three Bills are introduced during the day. Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy introduced the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha introduced The Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill- Andhra Pradesh Special Courts for Specified Offences Against Women and Children Bill, 2020 and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishnadas introduced the Andhra Pradesh land Titling Bill, 2020.