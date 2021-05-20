AP Assembly Budget Session 2021: Tammineni Chairs BAC Meeting

Amaravati: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram chaired the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Thursday morning ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Budget 2021. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Kursala Kannababu, Anil Kumar Yadav, and Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy also presided over the meeting.

The BAC (Business Advisory Committee) agreed that the meetings would last only a day. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the house after the budget is presented.

A decision on the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant will be taken later. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to pass a resolution against the privatization of VSP after the Budget Session concludes. The Andhra Pradesh State Budget for 2021–22, which includes sub-plans for women, BC, SC, ST, and minorities, will be adopted in the Legislative Assembly soon.

The Assembly Budget Sessions 2021-22 resumed following the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) conference. The government has just announced the annual budget for 2021-22. The budget is being presented in the assembly by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, and the agricultural budget is presented by Minister Kannababu.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan had previously sent a virtual address to both houses. According to the governor, Andhra Pradesh has been an ideal state for the country in terms of regulating covid. He said that the Andhra Pradesh government ensured the welfare schemes reached the poor even in times of crisis.