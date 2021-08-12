Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulku Suresh said that the AP government's ambitious 'Nadu-Nedu' program has become a role model for the entire country.

He said the Telangana state government had sent a team of officials to collect information about hwow Nadu-Nedu was being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government.

On the 16th of this month, Anddhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the second instalment of 'Nadu-Nedu' program will be launched in P. Gannavaram, East Godavari district.

Meanwhile, ministers Suresh, Kursala Kannababu, Pinipe Vishwaroop, Chennuboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna and program co-ordinator Talashila Raghuram arrived in P Gannavaram on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements for CM's visit to the region. District Collector C. Harikiran, SP M. Ravindranath, P. Gannavaram MLA Kondetti Chittibabu and others participated.

Manabadi Nadu Nedu was launched on Novemver 14, 2019 by the Andhra Pradesh Government. The AP govt has set aside a whopping 16,700 crores to develop government schools in three phases. About 45,000 government schools across Andhra Pradesh will get a complete modern makeover under Nadu Nedu.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to lay foundation stone for the second phase of Nadu Nedu in the state on August 16. On the occasion, the AP CM will dedicate the first phase to students.