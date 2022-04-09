Andhra Pradesh State New Cabinet Likely to be Sworn-in on April 11

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s new council of ministers is likely to administer oaths on Monday. The chief minister has accepted the resignation of all the 24 ministers and is constituting a new cabinet. As per resources, YS Jagan is currently going through the list of probable ministers and would prepare a final list.

According to a CMO spokesperson, the fresh list of the cabinet ministers will likely be sent to Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers at the state secretariat premises is scheduled to begin at 11.31 am on Monday. The soon-to-be-sworn-in ministers will be informed about the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday evening.

Sources say the chief minister is considering a regional balancing in the new cabinet as now there are 26 districts in the state. He is also expected to continue with the 50% reservation in the cabinet berths to SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women.