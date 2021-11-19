Andhra Pradesh Rains: AP CM Holds Emergency Meeting, Assures All Support

Several regions across Andhra Pradesh are inundated due to the heavy rains lashing the state over the last two days. In this context, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with collectors of five districts to take stock of the situation.

CM YS Jagan conducted a review with the Collectors of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur and YSR districts. The CM discussed with the officials on the steps to be taken in the wake of heavy rains.

The AP Chief Minister also appointed special officers for the three badly hit districts to monitor the flood relief operations. He said special officers have been appointed for Nellore, Chittoor and YSR districts. They have been asked to report the situation in the district to YS CM Jagan on a regular basis.

Budithi Rajeshekhar, Chief Secretary, Department of Education, Nellore District, Pradyumna, Marketing Commissioner, Chittoor, and Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Senior Officer, YSR District, have been appointed to oversee the flood relief operations.

Officials briefed the CM about the ground situation in the three districts.

"The flood victims were rushed to relief centers. We have also taken steps to evacuate those stranded in flood areas by helicopters. We have taken all measures without compromising with respect to relief activities. Additional funds have also been provided to the respective districts," officials told CM YS Jagan.

The chief minister then interacted with the district collectors. Chittoor District Collector Harinarayan and Special Officer Pradyumna described the situation in the district. On this occasion, CM YS Jagan directed them to study the reasons for the storage of flood water in Tirupati. When the authorities said that this was due to the burial of the ponds, the CM directed them to take appropriate action and be generous in supporting the victims.

CM Jagan ordered that Rs 2,000 be given to each family affected by the floods. He said the money could be used to clean the houses flooded by the rain waters. The AP CM directed the authorities to provide quality services to the victims, provide nutritious food and safe drinking water and take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of diseases even after the rains.

CM Jagan also asked the officials to stand by the devotees who came to visit Tirumala. He asked them to assist them in every way in the wake of the cancellation of trains and flights. Orders were issued to provide adequate facilities to devotees for at least one or two days.

TTD officials were asked to coordinate and help the pilgrims. The CM directed the officials to use other personnel including the municipality to carry out sanitation work in Tirumala. If necessary, bring in personnel from other municipalities and carry out the operation, he asserted.

The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5000 to the families of those who lost lives due to heavy rains.