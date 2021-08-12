Andhra Pradesh has been the most aggressive state in the country in performing RTPCR tests with the highest accuracy in Covid diagnosis. Andhra Pradesh has conducted the second highest number of RTPCR tests in the country.

Despite the high cost, the Andhra Pradesh government is giving high priority to RTPCR tests. As of August 10, AP is the second state after Tamil Nadu to conduct the highest number of RTPCR Tests in various states across the country.

In Tamil Nadu, 99 per cent of the tests are conducted in RTPCR mode. In AP, 97 per cent RTPCR tests are conducted. Even states like Kerala still rely on rapid antigen tests. It is worth mentioning here that there is not a single virology laboratory in Andhra Pradesh since the spread of Covid. As such, 14 virology laboratories in 13 districts have been set up on a war footing, enabling a large number of RTPCR tests.