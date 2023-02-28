Andhra Pradesh No.2 Among States With Highest Female Population

In Andhra Pradesh, the number of girls Vs boys is increasing. Even in urban and rural areas, there are more girls than boys.

The Union Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation has released the Labour Force Survey 2021-22. According to the report, among the states with the highest number of girls in the country, Kerala is in the first position, followed by Andhra Pradesh which is second. Puducherry is ranked first among Union Territories.

The survey was conducted between July 2021 and June 2022. If we look at the entire country, the number of girls is more than boys in only 8 states. In other states and Union Territories, the number of boys is more than girls. Nationally, too, the number of boys is higher.

In 2019–20, there were 963 girls for every 1,000 boys at the national level, and by 2021–22, the figure had increased to 968. Also, in 2019-20, there were 1,021 girls for every 1,000 boys in the state, and by 2021-22 the number increased to 1,046.

The report stated that while there are 1,41,28,100 families in Andhra Pradesh, 96,72,100 families are in rural areas and 44,56,000 families are in urban areas. The average family size in the state is 3.3. According to the report, it is 3.4 in rural areas and 3.2 in urban areas. In the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar – Haveli – Daman – Diu, there are only 742 girls for every 1,000 boys. Then there are 879 girls for every thousand boys in Chandigarh, 887 girls in Haryana and 891 girls in Delhi.

In 2021-22, there were 1,038 girls for every 1,000 boys in rural areas and 1,063 girls for every 1,000 boys in urban areas. Also, in 2019-20, there were 1,007 girls for every 1,000 boys in rural areas, and 1,051 girls for every 1,000 boys in urban areas. It is clear that the number of girls is higher in urban areas than in rural areas. From the trend of having one or two children, it gradually came to having only one, whether male or female.