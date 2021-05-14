Andhra Pradesh Guidelines For Airport Entry: 14 Day Quarantine For International Travellers

Andhra Pradesh State government has taken another critical decision to further curb the entry of any form of COVID variant into the State with sanctions imposed on travellers coming from abroad.

As per reports, the State government has ordered to set up RTPCR testing centres for COVID tests in all airports in the state.

It stated that the COVID test is mandatory for international travellers coming into the State. The state government has issued state-level quarantine guidelines as per the directions of the Airport Authority of India.

As part of this, travellers from abroad with COVID features are advised to stay in quarantine centres for 14 days or stay at home quarantine. In addition, travellers going abroad from the State are required to give Covid‌ Negative‌ certification, 72 hours in advance prior to travelling. According to the state government, thermal screening must be conducted for domestic travellers.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has said that the new guidelines have been implemented as per the Central Government's directives.