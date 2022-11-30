Andhra Pradesh Govt Job Notification For Staff Nurse Posts

Good news for job aspirants who have completed BSC nursing course. The Medical and Health Department of Andhra Pradesh has issued a notification for filling up 461 vacant posts of staff nurse in government hospitals.

These posts will be filled zone wise. Application forms will be available on the website http://cfw.ap.nic.in from Wednesday to December 5.

Candidates have to download the applications and submit them in the offices of Regional Director of Medical and Health Department by 5 pm on December 6. Candidates under 42 years of age who have completed GNM/BSc Nursing are eligible to apply. Age relaxation for SC,ST,BC,EWS candidates by 5 years, Ex-Servicemen by 3 years and differently abled by 10 years.

The application fee for OC candidates is Rs.500 and Rs.300 for SC, ST, BC and disabled candidates. The medical department stated that the selection of candidates will be based on merit. It said that other weightages like covid, contract, outsourcing etc. will be applicable. This notification merit list will be considered till August next year to fill up the nursing posts which will be vacant in the future.

It is known that the YS Jagan government is taking measures to prevent the shortage of human resources in government hospitals. As part of this, the government has ordered the filling of more than 46,000 posts from 2019. As a step in the direction, the AP government has released a notification for the recruitment of 461 staff nurse posts on contract basis.