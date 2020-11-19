AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government will distribute housing-site pattas in litigation-free areas on December 25 and begin construction work on the same day. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this during the Spandana review meeting held here on Wednesday.

He said house sites would be distributed with D forms in litigation-free areas and told the Collectors to take steps to vacate the stay orders.

So far, the State government has acquired 66,518 acres of land which has a market value of about Rs 23,000 Crore and will be distributed to 30,68,821 beneficiaries who were identified. As promised to provide house patta for the eligible candidates within 90 days of applying, as many as 1.20 lakh new beneficiaries were added to the list.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the entire land acquisition process and identification of plots by December 10 and be ready with geo-tagging of house sites prior to the distribution on December 25.

The construction work will also start on the same day, where about 15 lakh houses will be taken up in the first phase, with an expenditure of Rs 1.80 lakh for each house, without compromising on quality, and will be handed to the beneficiaries at a free of cost.The phase-1 construction was targeted to be completed by June 2022 and in phase-2, 13 lakh houses will be constructed by June 2023.