Andhra Pradesh to Continue Door to Door Fever Surveys 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to continue door to door fever surveys regularly, 104 services should be utilised effectively without neglecting that the number of cases has come down.

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors to be alert for the possible third wave of COVID and said they should be ready with an action plan. He said to increase the infrastructure facilities, biomedical equipment and oxygen beds as per the requirement and added to complete pediatric care training to staff nurses. Further, he instructed the officials to make the PSA plants available in all government hospitals, and even in private hospitals which are equipped with more than 100 beds.

In regard to vaccination, so far 71,03,996 people have been completely vaccinated and 1,18,53,028 people have been administered with a single dose.