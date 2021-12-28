Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews COVID Situation

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to be prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

During the review meeting held on the prevailing COVID situation and vaccination at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said private hospitals, along with government hospitals, should be prepared to tackle any situation.

He instructed the officials to expedite the vaccination process and conduct a door-to-door vaccination drive. During a fever survey, he advised identifying people who had not been vaccinated and administering vaccines to them.

