Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Enhanced Pensions Under YSR Pension Kanuka

Prathipadu (Guntur dst): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the distribution of enhanced pension of Rs 2500 under YSR Pension Kanuka here and released Rs 1570 crore for the month of January.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said that almost every aspect set out in the manifesto was being fulfilled in the last 30 months and has been door-delivering the pensions to over 62 lakh people, by giving Rs 2250 every month. Drawing comparison between the previous TDP government, he stated that during TDP rule, pensions were provided to only 39 lakh beneficiaries, by giving Rs 1000 each, at a monthly expenditure of Rs 400 crore. However, the current government enhanced the pension amount to Rs 2250 soon after forming the government and has been door delivering the pensions to almost 62 lakh beneficiaries at a cost Rs 1450 crore every month, he said. With the fresh enhancement to Rs 2500, the monthly expenditure goes up to Rs 1570 crore.

He said that besides providing social security pensions to older people, widows, disabled, the government is also giving pensions to patients who are suffering with critical illnesses, and added that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to come up with such an initiative. On YSR Pension Kanuka alone, the government had spent over Rs 45,000 crore, since the inception, without any cuttings or any corruption and added over 18.44 lakh fresh beneficiaries.