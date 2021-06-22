Andhra Pradesh: 11K People Going Abroad Vaccinated

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on COVID, vaccination, and progress of Nadu Nedu works in the health department and said the State has an effective mechanism to carry out vaccination on large scale and congratulated the staff for setting a record by administering over 13 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine on a single day

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said they have proven that they can administer a large number of vaccines if provided and added that the state has an effective mechanism comprising of

Asha workers, ANMs, staff in village/ward secretariats, and two PHCs per Mandal. He said they should be prepared to conduct another mega drive once vaccines are available. The officials informed the Chief Minister that the state has the capacity and mechanism to administer 20-25 lakh vaccines in a single day.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the works of construction of new medical colleges and complete them on a war footing. He said the officials should focus on new medical colleges and monitor the work in progress regularly.

The officials informed the Chief Minister about the details of the study regarding buildings, services, and non-building services. The Chief Minister said hospital premises should be kept extremely clean and added that strong SOPs should be prepared for hospital management. He said not to compromise on standards and added that emergency plans‌ should also be effective in evacuating patients safely in the event of unforeseen accidents. He said to study the protocols being followed by corporate hospitals and added to submit a report with comprehensive details after studying all issues.

The officials said the positivity rate has been decreased in all the districts except East Godavari and active cases were decreased to 63,068 cases. The positivity rate is 5.65 percent and the recovery rate is 95.93 percent, they said. The Chief Minister told the officials to be on alert as lockdown imposed in neighboring states is being relaxed. The officials said 2655 ICU beds and 13,824 oxygen beds are available at present and added that 91.48 percent of beds were occupied by patients who were being treated under Arogyasri. They said 7,056 beds were occupied in COVID care centers. They said the state has registered 2,772 black fungus active cases to date of which 922 patients underwent surgeries, 1232 were discharged, 212 died, and the remaining are being treated. They said 1,37,42,417 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the state of which the first dose was given to 82,77,225 people and two doses were completed to 27,32,596 people. The vaccine was administered to 10,29,266 mothers of children below five years of age and the first dose of Vaccination is completed to 11,158 people who will be going abroad. 13,72,481 people were vaccinated in a single day during the mega vaccination drive on June 20, they said.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Covid command control chairman Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID taskforce committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Health Secretary M Ravi Chandra, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, 104 call center in-charge A Babu, APMSIDC VC, and MD Vijayarama Raju and other officials were present.