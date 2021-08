Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to all the citizens of Telugu states on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his hearty greetings to all women of the State on the occasion of Rakhi.

The State Government has taken numerous steps to empower women economically, socially, politically, in academics and in jobs like nowhere in the country, he said.