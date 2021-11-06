Andhra CM YS Jagan Message on 4 Years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his gratitude to the people of the state for the massive success of his padayatra, Praja Sankalpa Yatra started four years ago.

The YSRCP supremo and AP CM took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the four years of the hugely successful Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

The first step for Prajasankalpa Yatra was taken on this day four years ago. Today and yesterday my journey is for the people, of the people, by the people. Your endearing confidence and love will keep this journey going, wrote Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Have a look at his tweet...