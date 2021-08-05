Andhra CM to launch Jagananna Paccha Thoranam Today

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching Jagananna Paccha Thoranam- Vanamahotsavam 2021 by planting a sapling at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Minister for Forests and Environment, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the State government has brought the ambitious programme with the objective of protecting the environment and balancing the climatic conditions by planting more trees in the state. The government has planted 33.23 crore saplings in the last two years, and under this programme, more saplings will be planted with the same enthusiasm, he said.

The Minister stated that the programme was initiated to make Green Andhra Pradesh and urged the public to take part in this initiative keeping future generations in view. Further, the government is planting 75 lakh saplings under NREGA, and even taking up the initiative under Nadu-Nedu programmes. The Minister said that the government is committed to promoting 33 percent greenery in line with the National Forest Policy, thereby achieving ecological balance, prioritising the conservation of forests and promoting greenery.