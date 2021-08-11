Amid Pandemic, AP Govt Ensured Business to APCO, Other Cooperative Societies

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that apart from the financial assistance the State government had also cleared the dues of the previous government to a tune of Rs 103 crores to APCO and other cooperative societies. Besides these, in the times of the COVID pandemic, the State government had purchased cloth from APCO for making masks, and placed orders for school uniforms for the students, taking the total amount spent during the 26 months of governance to about Rs 1600 crores. However, the previous government had spent only Rs 259 crore in their five-year rule for handloom weavers. He said that the government had also introduced e-platforms for selling handloom products through APCO on e-marketing websites.

Ministers Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Ch Venugopalakrishna, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Industries and Commerce (Handloom, Textiles) Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, MLC Potula Sunita, APCO Chairman Chillapalli Venkata Naga Mohanarao, Devanga Corporation Chairman Biraka Surendra, Padmashali Corporation Chairman J Vijayalakshmi, Thogataveera Corporation Chairman Geddam Sunitha, Kurnishali Corporation Chairman Butta Sharadamma, Lepakshi Chairman B Vijayalakshmi and others were present.