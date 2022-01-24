Ambati Slams Opposition Over Gudivada Casino Issue

Amaravati: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu slammed opposition TDP over Gudivada casino issue and stated that they are running malicious propaganda targeting the State government out of sheer jealousy after seeing the development and welfare.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the MLA said that the TDP leaders are falsely propagating that Goa culture was brought to Gudivada by targeting Minister Kodali Nani, who was hospitalized due to Covid. He stated that all the videos that the opposition members are showcasing are from Ramoji Film City which indeed hosts such dance shows. He questioned the TDP leaders about what had they done when such clubs were being operated during the TDP rule.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has put an end to all clubs since the inception of the government, Ambati said that they were taking stern action against such unlawful events. He stated that the opposition leaders are intentionally targeting Minister Kodali Nani and thus demanded to prove their allegations with legitimate evidence.

Speaking on the development front of government proposals to bring one airport in each district, the MLA stated that TDP leaders are using false propaganda, despite knowing the fact that the proposal benefits the State in all possible ways. He reminded that the TDP was obstructing the government by filing cases and creating legal hurdles.

Also, he said that employees should understand the government situation and appealed to them not to fall into the opposition trap.